Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Contestants in huge, lavish masks and headdresses — some towering far higher than their wearers — made “headlines” at Key West’s Headdress Ball, a highlight of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that continues through Sunday.

Many competitors in Thursday night’s event sported headdresses adorned with exotic feathers, offbeat accessories and even moving parts.

Standout entries included “Ultimate Evil,” an imposing tiger ensemble worn by Austin Ferguson of Key West, who performs as Elle Taylor. Competitor Amanda Scott of Key West was attired in a toothy “Piranha” headdress, while Jay Solley of Big Pine Key impersonated a walking board game as “Monopoly.”

Virginia Wark attired as “Keyopoly” that won the Florida Keys resident top honors at the ball.

Click on the image below and slide to see some of the contestants.

Headress Female impersonator Austin Ferguson, known as Elle Taylor, displays an "Ultimate Evil" costume at the Fantasy Fest Headdress Ball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Key West, (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Headress2 Amanda Scott walks across the stage in her "Piranha" costume at the Fantasy Fest Headdress Ball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Key West, Fla. The competition was one of about 100 events during the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that continues through Sunday, Oct. 28. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Headress3 Jay Solley is attired as "Mr. Monopoly" at the Fantasy Fest Headdress Ball Thursday in Key West. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Headdress4 Virginia Wark is attired as "Keyopoly" that won the Florida Keys resident top honors at the Fantasy Fest Headdress Ball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Key West. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Upcoming festival events include a masquerade march that begins at the local cemetery and Saturday night’s exotic Fantasy Fest Parade through Key West’s historic downtown. Featuring elaborate floats and costumed walking groups, the parade is expected to attract some 60,000 revelers.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.