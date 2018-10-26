Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) -Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron Desantis will make a campaign stop in Hialeah Friday while his opponent drums up support to the north.

DeSantis will be joined by Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez at Chico’s Restaurant on W 12th Avenue.

At an event Thursday in Jacksonville, where he was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, DeSantis told supporters his campaign has a positive agenda and he touted the endorsement he received from President Trump.

The Democratic nominee, Andrew Gillum, starts his morning Tallahassee where he’ll make stops at Florida State University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. His bus tour will then continue on to Gainesville, Daytona Beach, and Deltona.

On Thursday, Gillum rallied support at Florida International University. He was joined by Senator Bill Nelson who is trying to keep his seat in Senate. Nelson is being challenged by Republican nominee Gov. Rick Scott.

“When I come back here I want to be able to greet you as the governor of the great State of Florida,” Gillum told the crowd. “We can make that happen, we can make that happen with your help and we will make that happen.”

Gillum also held rallies at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.