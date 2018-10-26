Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Friday afternoon, where he picked up the important endorsement of Hispanic politicians.

The DeSantis campaign trotted out to Miami-Dade County, where it courted political heavyweights to boost his campaign for the critical Hispanic vote.

DeSantis was joined on stage at Chico’s Restaurant on W 12th Avenue by U.S. Representative Mario Diaz Balart, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez.

“Donde, Donde, en Hialeah? So let me just tell Ron Desantis we have seen this new aggressive left who is organizing and intimidating folks,” said Diaz Balart.

Desantis wasted no time in tossing red meat to the crowd in this packed the Cuban Resturant.

“We cannot let Andrew Gillum impose left-wing policies on the state of Florida. They have not worked elsewhere and the won’t work here,” DeSantis said.

Desantis promised to protect Florida’s current corporate tax structure.

He said he would be able to work with the Trump administration and drove home his concern that his opponent is way to the left.

“Socialism has not worked in Venezuela, it hasn’t worked in Cuba, it has not worked in Nicaragua and it’s not going to work in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

At an event Thursday in Jacksonville, where he was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, DeSantis told supporters his campaign has a positive agenda and he touted the endorsement he received from President Trump.