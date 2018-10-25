WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
Filed Under:Carlos Curbelo, Homestead, Local TV, Politics, Teen Arrested, Threat, Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Threatening politicians is a disturbing norm this week.

A homestead man is under arrest on charges of threatening to kill Congressman Carlos Curbelo.

This case is unrelated to the string of pipe bomb packages sent to political figures across the country.

Pierre Alexandro Verges-Castro is accused of tweeting “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”

Someone on Curbelo’s staff saw the tweet and alerted authorities.

Verges-Castro, 19, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.

  1. cesar (@cesarthewhat) says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    I have known Pierre for quite some time and I would like to take a moment to make a comment on his character. He is the most loving, encouraging, and positive force of nature I have ever met. He is not psychotic and he is not a danger to those around him. I can assure you, whatever the outcome, that he regrets making this tweet.

