Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Here we go again.

The Powerball jackpot is rolling over after no ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $620 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and the Powerball number was 22.

One ticket sold in the state matched all five numbers but not the Powerball number – it’s worth a million dollars.

The Powerball has climbed 21 times since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August.

Since there was not a winning ticket, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $750 million, the fourth largest jackpot in US lottery history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 292.2 million to one.

You can watch Powerball drawing on CBS4, your official lottery station, Saturday at 11 p.m. right before the CBS4 News at 11.