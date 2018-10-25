Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department bomb squad spent hours at a United States Postal Service mailing distribution center in Opa-locka.

Police cruisers were parked toward the back of the facility.

The facility is just yards away from the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade police officers confirmed they’re assisting federal investigators at the facility out of caution.

A senior law enforcement source told CBS4 the officers were there to help with a sweep and no pipe bombs were found.

The officers arrived while CBS News was confirming several packages may have originated at the facility that were sent to prominent Democrats and President Trump critics.

The FBI stated every single suspicious package has the name and address of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz’s Sunrise office.

“My brave staffers and I saw those weapons of hate up close this week,” Wasserman Shultz said at a campaign event for Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum in Plantation on Thursday.

It was the congresswoman’s first public appearance since the pipe bomb scare began on Wednesday.

“I know that everyone in this room and so many others will always choose love, compassion, and honest communication to make our world a better place,” the congresswoman said.

CBS4 was there Wednesday when a loud bang went off outside the Sunrise office.

A former FBI profiler told CBS This Morning, even if officials detonated the device, DNA can still be traced.

“Investigators and analysts are still able to retrieve possibly DNA fingerprints from particles that are exploded,” Mary Ellen O’Toole said.

Besides the FBI analyzing the devices in Virginia, CBS News reports investigators will be looking through surveillance video from the Opa-locka facility, especially video from cameras in the self-mailing area.

The FBI will also look for video at neighboring businesses.