MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They’re two men who we can safely say have the golden touch.

10 time Grammy Award winner, and music and movie producer Pharrell, and Miami-based restaurant, nightlife and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman partnering up to open their new restaurant in the Miami Design District called Swan.

Grutman, best known as the operator of Liv Nightclub, and co-owner of several Miami restaurants knew partnering with this music mogul was the perfect choice.

“Who else is there? He’s a music mogul, an entertainer, a fashion designer and entertainment icon, yes, it’s Mr. Williams,” said Grutman about his partner Pharrell.

“I’ve seen you dine out here in town. You must like it here, and why do you want to work with Dave Gurtman and the other partners?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“I love Miami, it’s my second home. We all understand mixing various media. I do music. I mix Spanish with R & B, rock, hip hop, punk, whatever it is. I feel like that’s what we all have in common. We basically are all artists that do same thing in different formats,” Pharrel said.

The 250-seat restaurant is elegant on the eyes.

Featuring a palette of soft hues, and jewelry-like finishes including pinks, creamy opal, and jade greens.

“Why the jump to food?” Petrillo asked.

“I’m super excited that I can express myself artistically here and they can all do what they do. Each of us brings something unique and special to this. For me, tastes begets taste,” said Pharrell.

Swan will introduce Miami audiences to award winning French chef Jean Imbert. A chef Pharrell found first.

“I kept telling my friends you have to try this chefs food. It is something really really special,” said Pharrell.

“He made me to fly Paris to try food. I’m hooked. Everybody’s hooked. The food is amazing and something Miami hasn’t seen before. Everybody is going to be like wow,” Grutmn said.

Swan is expected to open in the Miami Design District the first week in November.