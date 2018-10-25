Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer charged with felony child abuse was back in court Thursday.

Appearing before a judge, Officer Raymond Rosario, 44, pleaded no contest to beating his daughter at her school.

He was placed on one-year probation and has been ordered to take anger management classes.

Rosario will attend an administrative hearing to see if he can get his job and pension back.

On March 19th, Rosario was called to his 14-year-old daughter’s school, Pinecrest Cove Academy, after the teen reportedly was disrespectful to her teacher.

Once he arrived, his daughter was called to the main office. The school’s security cameras then captured Rosario grabbing the girl by the hair and beating her. According to the arrest report, he slapped her in the face, whipped her legs with a belt, and punched her in the face.

Rosario turned himself in on April 2nd and was charged with one count of felony child abuse.

He’s been suspended with pay since his arrest.