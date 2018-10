Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly all power should be restored in the Florida Panhandle to customers whose homes are equipped to receive it by early November, according to electric utility providers. That’s roughly a month after the area was devastated by Hurricane Michael which slammed into the area with 155 mph winds.

Residents in the area are still in desperate need of supplies and Miami-Dade County is still accepting donations to bring to the Panhandle.

WHAT TO DONATE

BABY SUPPLIES

Formula Diapers Baby Food Baby Wipes FOOD

Powder Milk

Canned Food

Water

Gatorade

Boxed Juices

Snacks

Pet Food

ESSENTIALS