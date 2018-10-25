Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The office of the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County announced Thursday the arrest of a corrections officer and his wife for allegedly receiving payments to bring contraband into the Metro West Detention Center.

Authorities said Gary West Alford, who has been with the department for 23 years, and his wife Shantica Anastacia Alford worked as a team. They allegedly met with an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department detective to arrange for the introduction of mobile phones and food into the detention center.

During the operation, the undercover detectives provided the Alfords with cash payments for their activities, authorities said.

“Smuggling contraband into a jail facility can endanger the life of every correctional officer and inmate while adding to the potential criminal activity of individuals already removed from our streets,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “This law enforcement partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has brought to justice individuals who sought to use an official government position for personal profit.”

“Our agency worked diligently with the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that those responsible for violating the public’s trust are held accountable for their actions, “stated Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan J. Perez.

Gary West Alford is charged with:

• 7 counts – Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior (2nd Degree Felony)

• 6 counts – Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility (3rd Degree Felony)

• 1 count – Conspiracy (3rd Degree Felony)

Shantica Anastacia Alford is charged with:

• 6 counts – Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility (3rd Degree Felony

• 1 count – Conspiracy (3rd Degree Felony)