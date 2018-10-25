Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Hollywood police announced the arrest of 18 people, following a five-month-long narcotics investigation.

The arrests took place in the Hollywood neighborhood of Liberia.

Investigators said they acted as a result of numerous complaints regarding an increase in violent crime and street-level narcotics sales in the area.

During the course of the investigation, narcotics including cocaine and heroin were purchased from area dealers, police said.

Individuals identified by authorities during the investigation had extensive and violent criminal histories, which included attempted murder, armed robbery, and narcotics offenses, police said.

The 18 arrests began the week of October 22, and were the result of a combined effort involving multiple local and federal agencies.

Charges include possession, delivering, trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Here is the list of those facing charges:

Jermaine Bain, DOB: 6/30/84

Morris Bowers, DOB: 11/2/88

Archie Burgess, DOB: 11/8/85

Lonnie Butler, DOB: 10/10/79

Nathan Christie, DOB: 12/15/84

Wayne Collier, DOB: 3/10/68

Derrick Cunningham, DOB: 8/12/82

Defredrus Gardner, DOB: 9/2/88

Prentice Mathis, DOB: 6/16/71

Lawrence Mitchell, DOB: 1/14/62

Michael Richardson, DOB: 5/7/69

Terron Samuel, DOB: 6/30/64

Gregory Sims, DOB: 11/27/75

Claude Vile, DOB: 10/25/95

Raymond Wallace, DOB: 11/27/82

Charles Tanner, DOB: 11/25/75

Sigmund Brown, DOB: 3/6/97

Christopher Scott, DOB: 11/9/67