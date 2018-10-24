Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Newly released surveillance video shows the dramatic moments inside a South Florida hotel when a former porn star goes on a shooting rampage.

In video shot by several cameras, the entire exchange can be seen, from the moment the shooter ran inside to when he was taken down by police.

Hotel surveillance giving police a very clear picture of what happened inside Trump National Doral back in May, moments before a man went on a shooting spree with police officers.

Police say the footage shows 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, dressed in all black, walking through the hotel lobby holding a gun, forcing employees to run away.

In the video you see Oddi leave, then return moments later, clearly unhappy and dragging a huge American flag.

He shot into the ceiling and proceeded to drape the hotel counter with the flag, angrily walking around and knocking things over.

At one point he is seen trying to remove a surveillance camera.

Once the flag is over the counter, Oddi stands back and seems to yell before going back to destroying the computers covered by the flag.

Moments later, it was hands up for Oddi as police arrived.

In the video it appears that Oddi starts ducking down and even appears to surrender as police fire shots into the hotel, but he instead takes his gun and returns fire.

The gun battle goes on for nearly a minute before Oddi decides to make a run for it.

Another camera captures him firing shots and even tripping on the marble floor.

Oddi was shot in the legs as he ran away and was arrested after running up a stairwell.

Soon after all this unfolded, police released body camera footage of the shootout, showing moments officers went into the hotel and closed in on their suspect.