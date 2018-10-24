Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Police sources tell CBS4 they are questioning the person they believe is responsible for the murder of a University of Miami student.

23-year-old Yasser Abual Faraj was found dead earlier this month at his off-campus apartment in Coral Gables.

The third year architectural student was stabbed to death.

Sources say the suspect is a 28-year-old homeless man and that the murder happened during a burglary.

CBS4 is withholding the name of the suspect until he is formally charged.

Miami-Dade Police say Faraj’s body was discovered inside his 2nd floor apartment by his roommate on Sunday, October 7th.

They said it was a gruesome bloody scene with multiple signs of blunt trauma on the victim.

Police previously released a sketch of a person of interest, described as a white man with shoulder-length hair and last seen wearing a cap.

Based on previous mugshots of the suspect currently being questioned by police, it appears to be the same person.

This is a developing story and will be updated.