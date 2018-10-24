Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A farm where a woman was killed in a lightning strike has been cited for failing to protect workers.

Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) inspectors determined that C.W. Hendrix Farms exposed employees to lightning strikes as they picked vegetables in inclement weather. The company faces a penalty of $12,934, the maximum amount allowed.

Maria Francisco Pascual, 53, was working at the Parkland farm in May when a bolt of lightning killed her. Two others were reported injured.