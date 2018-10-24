WATCH THE DEBATEAndrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis Final Gubernatorial Debate - Tonight @ 7pm
Filed Under:Lightning Strike, Local TV, Parkland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A farm where a woman was killed in a lightning strike has been cited for failing to protect workers.

Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) inspectors determined that C.W. Hendrix Farms exposed employees to lightning strikes as they picked vegetables in inclement weather. The company faces a penalty of $12,934, the maximum amount allowed.

Maria Francisco Pascual, 53, was working at the Parkland farm in May when a bolt of lightning killed her. Two others were reported injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s