MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Edison Middle School and Miami Edison Senior High are both on a precautionary lockdown as police search for an armed subject.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of Miami Avenue and NE 62nd Street after an officer witnessed what looked like a carjacking attempt. When the officer stopped to check it out, the subject took off. The would-be victim told the officer that the subject was armed.

A SWAT team was called in and now police are searching the area.