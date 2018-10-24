Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) – Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, the two men vying to be the state’s next governor, will take the stage tonight at Broward College at 7 p.m. for their second and final debate. The debate is organized by the Florida Press Association and Leadership Florida. You can watch it live on air and online at CBSMiami.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Right after the debate, join CBS4’s Jim DeFede online for a digital debrief about the issues the candidates discussed. That’s at 8 p.m. on CBSMiami.com and its social media platforms.

On Sunday in Tampa, the two scuffled over the economy, race and President Donald Trump. DeSantis, a former congressman, is an outspoken supporter of Trump. Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is a frequent critic of the president.

DeSantis referenced a Trump talking point numerous times during the debate — calling Tallahassee a city overrun with crime.

“Under mayor Gillum’s leadership, Tallahassee is the most crime-ridden city in the entire state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “Last year Tallahassee had the highest number of murders in the history of the city. Andrew couldn’t keep Tallahassee safe, he’s not the guy to keep Florida families safe.”

Gillum was quick to point out DeSantis’ apparent tactics.

“Ron is being Don and that’s Donald Trump, neglecting all sense of reason and facts,” Gillum said. “I’m presiding over a city that has a five year low in our crime rate.”

The two also spoke about their different approaches to health care, the environment, the economy and immigration.

At one point, DeSantis brought up the FBI investigation in Tallahassee — one that Gillum said he is not named in.

“When I dealt with the FBI as a prosecutor I was working hand in hand with them to bring people to justice,” DeSantis said. “When Andrew deals with them, he deals with an undercover agent, posing as a contractor he was on a junket with, in New York City.”

“I am not under FBI investigation and neither is my city government,” Gillum said. “And what we have done is welcomed them in. If there is someone who’s done something wrong, they ought to be held fully accountable for their actions.”

On Tuesday, new documents from the FBI’s investigation seemed to contradict a claim from Gillum.

The Democrat has said he paid for all expenses related to trips he took to New York City and Costa Rica. The released documents include a text message from Gillum in which he confirms he’s being given free Broadway tickets from the man who turned out to be the undercover agent.

The Gillum campaign has since released a statement saying that Gillum paid for everything.

A new Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday showed Gillum over DeSantis 52-46 percent with two percent undecided. That is beyond the poll’s 3.5 percent margin of error, but lower than last month’s poll where there was a nine-point difference.

Gillum has big leads among women, black, Hispanic and independent voters.

Women support Gillum 59-percent to 38 percent for DeSantis.

White voters back DeSantis 54-44 percent, and men back DeSantis 54-44 percent.

The winner of the November 6th election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.

