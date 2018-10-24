WATCH THE DEBATEAndrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis Final Gubernatorial Debate - Tonight @ 7pm
Filed Under:Child Porn Arrest, Child Pornography, Federal Investigation, Florida, Hillsborough Community College, U.S. Attorney

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal investigation has led to an educator being arrested.

A math professor at a Florida community college is facing child pornography charges following a federal investigation.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said in a news release sent Thursday that 35-year-old Howard Joseph Vorder Bruegge III was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the charges.

The news release says a federal judge denied Vorder Bruegge’s request for bond.

Vorder Bruegge is a mathematics professor at Hillsborough Community College.

The complaint said someone using the screen names “JoeBlow73″ and JoeBlowFL” distributed the pornography on Kik Messenger. The IP address and subscriber information for that account were linked to Vorder Bruegge and his Tampa residence.

An attorney for Vorder Bruegge wasn’t listed on jail records.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s