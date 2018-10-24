WATCH THE DEBATEAndrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis Final Gubernatorial Debate - Wednesday @ 7pm
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Votes cast in the Nov. 6 general election have surged above 1 million.

The state Division of Elections reported nearly 1.2 million ballots had been cast through the vote-by-mail method and another 118,360 people had used early-voting locations, which opened Monday in 31 counties including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.

Republicans held the overall lead, with 456,076 ballots cast by mail and 47,850 through early voting as of Tuesday morning.

Democrats had cast 397,393 votes by mail and 51,555 through early voting.

Unaffiliated voters had cast 178,294 vote-by-mail ballots and 18,050 early votes.

Broward residents have cast 34,035 ballots in the first two days of early voting.

In Miami-Dade County, 32,721 have already voted early.

In Monroe, 1,733 early votes have been cast.

Early voting is mandatory statewide from Saturday through Nov. 3, but counties had the option to start earlier this week.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county. 

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

 

Early voting ends in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday, November 4 and in Monroe County on Saturday, November 3.

If you don’t vote early, you can request vote-by-mail ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and your filled-in ballot must be delivered no later than 7pm Nov. 6.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

