FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sad news out of Coral Springs.

Mayor Walter “Skip” Campbell has passed away at the age of 69.

Campbell, who lived in Coral Springs for 36 years, served as a state senator for 10 years from 1996 to 2006. He was elected mayor in 2014 and won re-election in 2016.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our Mayor, Walter “Skip” Campbell. Skip was truly a dedicated public servant, a man of the people. A pillar of the Coral Springs community, Skip was a champion of quality education and the safety of our children. In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, he supported and mourned alongside grieving families, and demanded action from his former colleagues in the Florida Senate to prevent such tragedy in the future.

While his professional accomplishments should be applauded, it is the family that he raised in Coral Springs that Skip treasured most. At this time, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children, as they mourn the loss of someone whom they loved so deeply.”
City Manager Michael Goodrum

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Governor Andrew Gillum tweeted out condolences.

Former Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler called Campbell someone “truly special.”

