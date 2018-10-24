Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of family and friends showed up at Miami Federal Court Wednesday as three allegedly crooked Miami cops appeared before a judge.

Officers Schonton Harris, Kelvin Harris, and James Archibald are accused of providing escorts and armed protection for cocaine dealers who were actually FBI undercover agents.

In court, Assistant United States Attorney Henry Wallace called Schonton Harris the most culpable of the three.

Schonton is accused of recruiting the other two cops and selling a police uniform to an informant, a uniform she was told would be used in a drug cartel murder or “hit.”

There will be a hearing on whether she gets bail this Friday.

Kelvin Harris can go free if he posts $20,000 (10% of a $200,000 bond) and then will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor, among other restrictions.

“He’s been on the force for 27 years. He is a pillar of society and he, like everyone else, even though he’s a police officer, maintains his innocence and has a presumption of innocence,“ said Kelvin Harris’s attorney Jonathan Schwartz after the hearing.

James Archibald may go free after posting the same 10 percent bond as Kelvin Harris. He won’t be on house arrest but, like Harris, must surrender his passport and any weapons.

None of the officer’s’ relatives had any comment after the hearing.

The charges against the cops carry penalties of up to life, but under sentencing guidelines, they would serve about 15 years if convicted.