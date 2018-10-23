Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Wynwood.

Police received a call about a boy on the side of the road at NW 23rd Street and NW 1st Court around 4 a.m.

Traffic homicide investigators say she may have been hit by a work truck because there is a cement plant nearby and the trucks begin going into, and leaving the plant, starting at around 2 a.m.

“We are going to see if one of these trucks ran her over not knowing they ran her over,” said a police spokesman Mike Vega.

A security guard was the one who called the police, he said the woman appeared to be homeless.

Police are not calling it a hit and run at this point and have not identified the woman. Vega said investigators will review video from nearby security cameras.

“They noticed that there are two businesses that do have surveillance cameras and we are waiting for their IT people to come in and actually provide us with the video footage so we can determine what actually occurred,” said Vega.

The woman’s cause of death is also part of the investigation because they are not sure if something may have happened to her before she was hit.