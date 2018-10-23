Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have asked for the public’s help in solving a robbery and shooting last month.

It happened September 27th in an alleyway near 3rd Street and Collins Avenue.

In surveillance video from the alley, a white Dodge Charger pulls up to the man walking home from a CBS drug store. A woman with two-toned blonde hair gets out and asks the man if she can borrow his phone.

That’s when two other men, wearing masks, got out and robbed the man. When the man put up a fight, one of the men fires a shot, no one was hit.

The masked men then took off with the man’s his cell phone and items he bought at the drug store.

Further investigation has revealed the spent casing located on the scene matches that of a shooting which occurred in Lake Worth on July 5, 2018.