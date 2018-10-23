Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Democrat Andrew Gillum holds a 6-point lead over Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday.

The poll shows Gillum over DeSantis 52-46 percent with two percent undecided. That is beyond the poll’s 3.5 percent margin of error, but lower than last month’s poll where there was a nine-point difference.

Gillum has big leads among women, black, Hispanic and independent voters.

Women support Gillum 59-percent to 38 percent for DeSantis.

Black voters support him 99-percent to 1-percent and 59-36 percent among Hispanic voters.

Gillum also has the support of 57 percent of independent voters, pollsters found.

White voters back DeSantis 54-44 percent, and men back DeSantis 54-44 percent.

Only 2 percent of Florida likely voters remain undecided and 4 percent of those who name a candidate say they might change their mind in the next 14 days.

“Looking inside the numbers of the governor’s race between Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, we see shining examples of the problems Republicans face this year, not just in Florida, but around the country,” Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

“The GOP has faced strong opposition from women and other anti-Trump voters. These defections have hurt GOP candidates around the country and made it difficult to attract the numbers of independent voters that are often major players in successful campaigns,” Brown added.

The poll’s results were based on surveys of 1,161 likely voters from Oct. 17 to 21.