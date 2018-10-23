  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, FPL, Hurricane Michael, Panhandle, Power Outage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael continue in Florida.

Electric utility providers in the Florida Panhandle say they’re hoping to have nearly all power restored to customers whose homes are equipped to receive it by early November. That’s roughly a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Michael.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the goal Tuesday. This includes the hardest-hit areas of Mexico Beach and towns in Calhoun and Jackson counties where the electrical infrastructure required a complete rebuild.

A governor’s office news release says fewer than 47,700 accounts remain without power, down from the more than 400,000 immediately after Hurricane Michael. Both of those totals include homes and businesses destroyed or damaged too heavily to accept power.

Michael slammed into Florida’s Panhandle with 155 mph (250 kph) winds on Oct. 10, and also affected Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s