MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Authorities have released an artist rendering of a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach Police sent out a flyer and a sketch of the subject.

The incident happened near 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard in Miami Beach.

The victim told police she woke up early Sunday morning to a man touching her, after he broke in.

According to a police report, the man was touching himself and yelled at the woman to look at his genitals.

The victim jumped up and pushed the subject away before screaming at him to leave, but he refused.

She was able to run outside and yell for help.

The man got away with the victim’s iPhone and some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.