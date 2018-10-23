WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Breaking And Entering, Crime Stoppers, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police, Police Sketch, Sexual Assault

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Authorities have released an artist rendering of a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach Police sent out a flyer and a sketch of the subject.

sketch miami beach Police Release Sketch Of Man Wanted For Breaking Into Womans Apartment And Assaulting Her

A police sketch of a subject that is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment. (Source: Miami Beach Police)

The incident happened near 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard in Miami Beach.

The victim told police she woke up early Sunday morning to a man touching her, after he broke in.

According to a police report, the man was touching himself and yelled at the woman to look at his genitals.

The victim jumped up and pushed the subject away before screaming at him to leave, but he refused.

She was able to run outside and yell for help.

The man got away with the victim’s iPhone and some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s