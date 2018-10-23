Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from 20 companies will be looking to fill hundreds of positions Wednesday, October 24th, at a major job fair in Coral Gables.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Basketball Fieldhouse/Watsco Center on the campus of the University of Miami at 1245 Dauer Drive.

Companies looking to hire include City Furniture, RaceTrac, BrandsMart USA, YMCA of South Florida, Brightline Trains, Albion Staffing Solutions, WIX.com, and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

Positions they are looking to fill include sales associates, warehouse workers, bilingual customer service representatives, registered medical assistants, medical receptionists, general managers, administrative personnel, and valets.

First, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.