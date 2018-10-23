Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tonight is the night, so don’t forget to buy a couple of extra tickets for the Mega Millions drawing.

You can watch tonight’s drawing, for an estimated jackpot of $1.5 billion, at 11 p.m. right here on CBS4, your official lottery station.

If it stays at $1.6 billion and only one ticket wins it, the estimated lump sum cash option is more than $900 million.

But don’t go spending it just yet. The odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.

According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 102 drawings: 1, 2, 28, 70 and (the following are tied:) 14, 17, 42. The number 1 has been chosen 18 times; 2, 70 and 28, 12 times; and the rest 11 times.

The most common Mega Ball is 22 or 9, drawn seven times.

For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 50, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen twice, the remaining numbers were picked three times.

The least common Mega Ball is 5.

If you don’t win tonight, you can always try your hand at the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. It has an estimated jackpot of $620 million. The cash value is $354.3 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

You can watch Powerball drawing on CBS4, your official lottery station, at 11 p.m. Wednesday night right before the CBS4 News at 11.