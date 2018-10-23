Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – With electricity restored to all buildings, Florida State University said Monday it expects to reopen its hurricane-damaged Panama City campus next week.

The university said in a news release that it has made “significant progress” in repairing damage from Hurricane Michael, which made landfall Oct. 10 as a Category 4 storm in Mexico Beach and caused massive damage in Panama City and other parts of Northwest Florida.

The campus is tentatively scheduled to reopen Oct. 29. “Repairing and reopening the Panama City campus is a critical step,” university President John Thrasher said in a prepared statement.

“But the toughest part is, and will continue to be, helping the members of our FSU family impacted by the storm get back to life as normal. For a great number of our students and employees, especially those in Panama City and the surrounding areas, life as normal is still a long way off. We’re doing everything we can to help them get back to what will inevitably be a new normal.” The university said some adjustments to class and office locations will have to be made as repairs continue.