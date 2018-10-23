Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made a stunning appearance at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Middleton was with her husband Prince William for a state dinner to welcome the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was also on hand.

Middleton created quite a fashion stir when she arrived wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, which looked a lot like a Disney princess gown.

It’s not the usual look for Middleton, leading some to believe she is heading down a new and exciting road for her personal style.

She added some jaw-dropping jewelry to the outfit.

The Lover’s Knot tiara and Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace were both on loan from the Queen.

She also wore the Royal Family Order brooch, which is made out of glass.

The necklace features eight pearls surrounded by diamonds, each connected with festoons of diamonds and three detachable diamond and pearl drop pendants.

It was given as a gift to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother by Queen Mary.