MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of abusing an elderly woman in her care made her first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

Martha Sanchez faces several charges including aggravated battery on an elderly person.

Sanchez, 64, was reportedly caught on camera kicking a 93-year-old woman who had fallen out of bed.

On the video, the woman is on the floor for a few minutes when her caretaker, Sanchez, walks in and reportedly orders her to get up, refusing to help.

“Being taken care of by a supposed caretaker that the family hired two weeks ago,” said Miami Police commander Freddie Cruz. “As you can see in the video this elderly female falls to the floor. She needs assistance.”

After a short time, Sanchez is reportedly seen kicking the woman in the leg. She immediately starts bleeding.

Eventually, Sanchez attempted to lift the woman into the bed.

“She attempts to carry the older lady and put her on top of the bed,” said Cruz. “But just in the form as if she was some sort of an animal. It’s a very disturbing video.”

Once she is finally in the bed, Sanchez mopped up the blood off the floor.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a judge set bond for Sanchez at $30-thousand and ordered her to stay away from the woman.

