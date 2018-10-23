WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office will be holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. to announce federal narcotics charges against three City of Miami police officers.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Robert Lasky, and City of Miami Police Department Chief Jorge Colina will be in attendance during the announcement.

The press conference will be taking place at the Miami Police College Auditorium, in downtown Miami.

No additional information was immediately available.

