KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — More than 6,500 eerily costumed zombies, known as “the walking dead,” abandoned pedestrian power for bicycles Sunday, during Key West’s offbeat annual Zombie Bike Ride.

A pre-Halloween tradition, the ride drew men, women and children who pedaled along the beaches and streets of the island city. Many wore dead-white face paint and “traditional” gory zombie garb, while others sported tattered finery or even tutus.

Standouts included a giant blue-winged dragon seemingly “pedaling” a bike, a swarm of “zom-bees” in black-and-yellow striped costumes, a spooky steam train and a large group of wild purple-haired minions.

Other participants portrayed everything from evil clowns and zombie brides to skeleton cyclists carrying bony passengers.

The unearthly riders followed a route along Key West’s Atlantic Ocean shoreline and into picturesque Old Town, ending at the ZombieFest Street Party on famed Duval Street.

The Zombie Bike Ride is one of more than 100 events during Key West’s annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, a 10-day extravaganza that continues through Sunday, Oct. 28. Other events include a pet masquerade, costume contests and a Saturday, Oct. 27, evening parade down Key West’s Duval Street that is expected to attract 60,000 revelers.

