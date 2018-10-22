Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase in Miami Beach came to an abrupt end in the City of Miami Monday afternoon.

It all started around 5 p.m. when Miami-Dade police was in pursuit of a white BMW through the streets of Miami Beach.

The BMW got on the MacArthur Causeway and then State Road 836 before getting off the highway in Miami.

It was finally stopped at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 20th Street.

There were four people in the vehicle, two of which have been placed in custody by police.

According to US Marshals, the two in custody are suspects in a homicide that happened in Queens, New York earlier this month.

Police have not said what role, if any, the additional two passengers had in that case. They have yet to be identified.

The suspects in custody are Brandon Lee and Kirshon Hedge.

Lee is out on parole out of New York state and Hedge is on probation in Florida.

US Marshals say that both Lee and Hedge are known gang members in the upper echelons of that gang.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.