COSTA RICA (CBSMiami/CBS) — Four tourists from Miami and a Costa Rican guide were killed in a weekend rafting accident in the Central American country, authorities said on Sunday.

Three rafts flipped on the Naranjo River on Saturday around 3pm, and the five victims were carried away downstream, according to the Judicial Investigation Organism.

Other passengers managed to cling to the rafts and some were rescued by another guide in a kayak.

The Organism identified those who died as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Dennis.

The local guide was Kevin Thompson Reid.

In total there were 14 tourists aboard the rafts and five guides.

Authorities said the river was swollen by rains and the National Emergency Commission maintained an alert in the area due to the possibility of flooding.