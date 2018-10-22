Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at an astounding world record of $1.6 billion.

It’s expected to grow even larger before the next drawing Tuesday night at 11.

The cash option is currently a history-making lump sum payment of $904.9 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wenesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $620 million. The cash value is $354.3 million.

RELATED: READY TO WIN?

Yes, you could play your kids’ birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.

But with all that money on the line, some research might be in order.

According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 102 drawings: 1, 2, 28, 70 and (the following are tied:) 14, 17, 42. The number 1 has been chosen 18 times; 2, 70 and 28, 12 times; and the rest 11 times.

The most common Mega Ball is 22 or 9, drawn seven times.

For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 50, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen twice, the remaining numbers were picked three times.

The least common Mega ball is 05.

Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night at 11pm on CBS4, your official lottery station.