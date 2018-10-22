Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Police say the bodies of a man and his wife were pulled from a KFC in Doral Sunday, Oct. 21.

“From what they’re telling us they were having some domestic issues in regards to what was going on their relationship,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said an argument broke out between the couple after the husband showed up to her job. The husband pulled out a gun and shot his 51-year-old wife multiple times as she tried to run towards the back of the fast food restaurant, police said. The 53-year-old man then turned the gun on himself.

“Domestic violence kills and we see that there’s a lot of victims out there that are victims of domestic violence,” Det. Zabaleta said. “That’s why they call it the silent crime. They’re afraid to come forward and speak, and if you don’t come forward and speak they end up in a tragedy like it did today.”

Police said the couple had one child.

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our team member,” the parent company of KFC said in a statement. “The KFC family is grieving with them, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

Police have not released the name of the man and said they are not releasing the victim’s identity because she is a victim of domestic violence.

“You are never alone and you do have the law out there to protect you,” Det. Zabaleta said to victims of domestic violence.