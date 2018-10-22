TUESDAY AT 11Watch the $1.6 BILLION dollar Mega Millions drawing live on CBS4 at 11pm
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breaking And Entering, Crime Stoppers, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police, Sexual Assault

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a sleeping woman.

The victims says the incident happened in her apartment, near 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard.

She told detectives she woke up early Sunday morning to a man touching her, after he broke in.

According to a police report, the man was touching himself and yelled at the woman to look at his genitals.

The victim jumped up and pushed the subject away before screaming at him to leave, but he refused.

She was able to run outside and yell for help.

The man got away with the victim’s iPhone and some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s