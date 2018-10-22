Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a sleeping woman.

The victims says the incident happened in her apartment, near 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard.

She told detectives she woke up early Sunday morning to a man touching her, after he broke in.

According to a police report, the man was touching himself and yelled at the woman to look at his genitals.

The victim jumped up and pushed the subject away before screaming at him to leave, but he refused.

She was able to run outside and yell for help.

The man got away with the victim’s iPhone and some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.