Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the start of early voting, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Florida this week to show support for Democratic candidates.

On Monday, Biden will be attending a rally at the University of South Florida, in Tampa, at noon to show support for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

The former VP will then be heading to Jacksonville for a 3:45 p.m. rally at the University of North Florida Field House.

Biden, a potential presidential contender in 2020, will also be in Orlando on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. rally at the Cheyenne Saloon.

Gillum and Nelson are running for governor and US Senate, respectively.

Early voting began Monday in several counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties.