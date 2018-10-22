Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voting in the Nov. 6 General Election has already reached nearly one million by people who have voted by mail. But today is the first day of in-person early voting and some South Florida voters camped out overnight to be the first in line to cast their ballots.

About a dozen people slept in tents outside of the Shenandoah Library to cast their ballot as soon as the doors opened. Several more early risers showed up to join them. The voters, donning blue “Gillum” T-shirts wanted to see, what they call, the “blue wave” at the polls.

Musicians entertained the morning crew, while others brought pastries and coffee.

When asked why they were voting democrat, many people echoed similar values that were their top priorities, including the environment, healthcare, and immigration.

Early voting is now underway in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for 14 consecutive days from 7am – 7pm and 13 days in Monroe County.

Early voting is perfect for people who can’t or don’t want to go to the polls on Election Day.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

Click here for a full list of early voting sites in all three counties.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

Wait times will posted on the Supervisor of Election websites.

Early voting ends in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday, November 4 and in Monroe County on Saturday, November 3.

If you don’t vote early, you can request vote-by-mail ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and your filled-in ballot must be delivered no later than 7pm Nov. 6.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE