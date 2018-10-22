TUESDAY AT 11Watch the $1.6 BILLION dollar Mega Millions drawing live on CBS4 at 11pm
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An adult caregiver has been arrested for abusing an elderly woman.

martha diaz sanchez Adult Caregiver Arrested For Abusing 93 Year Old Woman

Mugshot for Martha Diaz Sanchez, 64. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections).

On Monday Miami police officers arrested Martha Diaz Sanchez, 64, on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and attempted tampering of physical evidence.

Officers responded early Monday morning to the home of the victim, a 93-year-old woman.

Her daughter told officers that Sanchez kicked and abused the elderly victim.

Surveillance footage from inside the home shows Sanchez kicking the elderly woman as she sat on the floor helplessly.

As a result of the injury, the victim bled profusely from a large laceration on her right leg.

For more information on government resources available for elderly persons in need of care, click on the following links:

Florida Department of Elderly Affairs

Home Health Aide Fact Sheet

