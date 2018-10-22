Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An adult caregiver has been arrested for abusing an elderly woman.

On Monday Miami police officers arrested Martha Diaz Sanchez, 64, on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and attempted tampering of physical evidence.

Officers responded early Monday morning to the home of the victim, a 93-year-old woman.

Her daughter told officers that Sanchez kicked and abused the elderly victim.

Surveillance footage from inside the home shows Sanchez kicking the elderly woman as she sat on the floor helplessly.

As a result of the injury, the victim bled profusely from a large laceration on her right leg.

