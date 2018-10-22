Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – A home security system captured a frightening piece of video in Oakland Park when a drunk driver slammed into a home right next to the doorbell surveillance camera.

Robert Newell says he was at a neighbor’s house when he got a notification from his home security app.

When he looked at the video, it was more than he ever expected.

“I looked and there was a car in the driveway and some people out in the front. Then I saw some flashing lights, and I was like okay, I better get over there,” he told CBS4’s Karli Barnett.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of NW 38th Street, when Abelino Zacariasreyes, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, slammed into Newell’s carport, according to a BSO incident report.

“Look it scooted the whole beam over,” said Newell.

A neighbor says it looks like the driver reached the roundabout and lost control.

In the footage, you see a Good Samaritan stop and check on the driver.

“He could have killed somebody. A driver, someone walking their dog,” said Newell. “I could have been sitting there watching TV and a car comes through the house.”

Zacariasreyes was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to the police report.

The report also states Zacariasreyes had two prior convictions for DUI in 2010 and 2014 and does not have a driver’s license.

He is now charged with Driving Under the Influence.