TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Election day is just over two weeks away, but early voting across South Florida and in the Keys begins Monday.

Campaigns are making their final push to get people to go out and vote.

Perhaps Florida’s biggest state race is for governor, between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis.

The two will hold a debate Sunday evening in Tampa.

It’s the first opportunity for voters to see the gubernatorial candidates go head-to-head.

An earlier debate scheduled for October 16 was cancelled by Gillum in order for him to focus on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

Sunday’s debate will begin at 8 p.m. and can be seen on CNN.

A second and final debate between Gillum and DeSantis will take place on Wednesday, October 24 in Davie and can be seen on CBS4.