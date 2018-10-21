  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Death, Florida, Hammock, Hillsborough County, Palm Tree, Tragedy

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy can strike when and where you least expect it.

Florida officials say a woman lying on a hammock was killed after a palm tree fell on her.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officers say 20-year-old Isabel Melendez was in the hammock on Egmont Key Park on Saturday in late afternoon.

The palm tree crashed on her, and she was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg, where she later died of her injuries.

Officers said her death wasn’t suspicious.

