Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This week on Facing South Florida, we held the first and only televised debate between the two candidates for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Republican Matt Caldwell is seventh generation Floridian who works as a real estate appraiser and has been a State Representative from southwest Florida since 2010.

He is endorsed by the National Rifle Association and Marco Rubio.

Democrat Nikki Fried is a former public defender who now works as an attorney in Fort Lauderdale and has been a strong advocate for making medical marijuana legal in Florida.

She is endorsed by labor unions and recently by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Part one of the debate can be seen above.

Parts two and three of the debate can be seen below.