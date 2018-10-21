Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Coming off of a thrilling overtime victory last weekend, the Miami Dolphins had an opportunity to take a big step forward this week against the Detroit Lions.

Instead, the Dolphins stumbled their way to another frustrating loss.

The Lions offense seemed unstoppable, scoring on seven of their first eight drives. Their ninth and final drive ended in victory formation.

That, my friends, is a dominant afternoon.

Detroit (3-3) racked up 457 yards of total offense despite possessing the ball only nine times and took down the host Dolphins 32-21 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense picked up just 322 yards, also on nine possessions, as the defense just couldn’t get off the field.

Where the Lions capitalized on almost every one of their opportunities, Miami struggled to get the offense in gear during the first half.

Another stumble out of the gate, a recurring theme in Miami this season, created a hole that head coach Adam Gase couldn’t get his team out of.

The Dolphins (4-3) ran just 13 plays on their first three drives before finally putting points on the board midway through the second quarter.

Ultimately, it was too little too late as every time the offense bought the deficit to within one score, Detroit went right back down the field and made it a two-possession game.

RUN DEFENSE OPTIONAL

The Lions entered Sunday’s game ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging 97.2 yards per game on the ground.

That didn’t stop Detroit from absolutely gashing the Dolphins defense all day, racking up 248 rushing yards on 35 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per run.

Rookie Kerryon Johnson carried the load, picking up 158 yards on 19 attempts. He cracked the 100-yard mark after just four carries.

BROCKTOBERFEST CONTINUES

While Miami didn’t win on Sunday, backup quarterback Brock Osweilier continued to play well in the absence of starter Ryan Tannehill.

The Sheriff of Brockingham completed 22-of-31 passes for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions.

That’s good for a passer rating of 114.9.

A Brock Of Seagulls is expected to be under center for at least one more game as Tannehill works his way back from a shoulder injury.

INJURY BUG

Several key Dolphins players suffered injuries on Sunday.

Albert Wilson was ruled out after injuring his leg during the first half, and then fellow receiver Kenny Stills came out of the game twice, once with what appeared to be a shoulder injury and then later with a leg problem.

Guard Ted Larsen came out of the game during the second half due to what appeared to be a concussion evaluation but returned before it was over.

Tight end Mike Gesicki also was removed from the game for an apparent concussion possibility and missed most of the second half.

Rookie linebacker Jerome Baker suffered a lower-body injury and came out of the game as well.

SHORT MEMORY

Miami won’t have much time to dwell on this one as they travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

After starting the season 0-3, Houston has won four straight games following Sunday’s win over Jacksonville.