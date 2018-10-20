MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The drawing for Megamillions failed to produce a winner Friday night, putting the jackpot at a cool 1.6 billion dollars. Just one day later, people jumped at a second chance to play Powerball, hoping to win the more than $470 million jackpot.

The thought of becoming a billionaire has yet to fade and for some, it’s only grown.

“I’ll probably live in a cabin in the woods like far away from the city and humanity,” said one customer at a Doral gas station after buying a ticket.

The odds of winning the power ball are one in 292 million. That means you have better odds of being struck by lightning, dating a millionaire or having twins.

“Whoever wins, I would probably clap my hands and be happy for (them),” one Powerball customer said.

If you do have better luck than most and actually win, you have a tough choice to make: Do you take the estimated $268.6 million in cash? Or do you spread it out over 30 years?

Jose Tudor, another Powerball customer said, “I can’t wait 30 years I’m already 70 years old, so I have to take everything now.”

If Powerball doesn’t produce a winner Saturday night, the jackpot will go up. The next drawing for Megamillions is Tuesday night.