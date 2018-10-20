Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting for the November 6 General Election begins Monday across South Florida. It runs 14 consecutive days in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 7am – 7pm and 13 days in Monroe County.

Early voting is perfect for people who can’t or don’t want to go to the polls on Election Day.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

Click here for a full list of early voting sites in all three counties.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

Wait times will posted on the Supervisor of Election websites.

Early voting ends in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday, November 4 and in Monroe County on Saturday, November 3.

If you don’t vote early, you can request vote-by-mail ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and your filled-in ballot must be delivered no later than 7pm Nov. 6.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.