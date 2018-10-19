Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scare in the air as more than a dozen people were hurt on a flight from Miami to Buenos Aires, Argentina when their plane experienced severe turbulence.

Nearly 200 people were on the Aerolineas Argentinas flight when it hit the turbulence mid-flight.

Passengers posted pictures on Twitter of belongings in the aisle and ripped curtains.

The airline said the plane was in a cruise control mode essentially when this happened. And the captain immediately reported it.

Fifteen people were hurt. Medical personnel on board the flight and the flight crew helped the injured until the plane landed safely in Buenos Aires Thursday night. Eight people with more severe injuries were taken to the hospital.