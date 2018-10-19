Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines man was taken into custody after he reportedly injured his pregnant ex-wife and drowned her dog.

The woman told police just before midnight she and her ex, 40-year-old Juan Gonzalez, got into a fight in the home they share.

At one point, Gonzalez reportedly grabbed the woman’s face, causing a cut on her lip.

According to the couple’s adult son, who saw the fight, Gonzalez also shoved her several times and pulled her hair.

The woman, who is four months pregnant with Gonzalez’s child, told police Gonzalez then grabbed her dog, a Chihuahua which is disabled, and walked toward the backyard.

She said Gonzalez then walked to the pool and threw the dog in, knowing that it couldn’t swim.

The woman told police Gonzalez said, “You can’t swim but you’re going to learn tonight!” He then left. The dog did not make it.

The police were called. They searched the area and found Gonzalez. During questioning, he reportedly denied grabbing the woman’s face, shoving her, and pulling her hair. He did, however, admit to throwing the dog into the pool, according to his arrest report.

Gonzalez also reportedly told investigators that he knew about the dog’s disability and that it couldn’t swim.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence/aggravated battery and animal cruelty.