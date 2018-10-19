TONIGHT AT 11Watch the BILLION dollar Mega Millions drawing live on CBS4
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:children killed in pompano beach fire, girls killed in pompano beach fire, Local TV, Pompano Beach Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested the mother of two sisters who died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

BSO said Jeny Melendez-Ramirez is facing two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Melendez-Ramirez was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West McNab Road in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Five-month-old Abigail Espinoza and her 5-year-old sister Sofia Melendez died in their mothers’ Banyan Club apartment that went up in flames Saturday just after 9 a.m.

Firefighters found the girls deceased in a bedroom.

The girls’ mother had gone to work and left her 17-year-old sister to babysit all of her children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s