Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested the mother of two sisters who died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

BSO said Jeny Melendez-Ramirez is facing two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Melendez-Ramirez was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West McNab Road in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Five-month-old Abigail Espinoza and her 5-year-old sister Sofia Melendez died in their mothers’ Banyan Club apartment that went up in flames Saturday just after 9 a.m.

Firefighters found the girls deceased in a bedroom.

The girls’ mother had gone to work and left her 17-year-old sister to babysit all of her children.